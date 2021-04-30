WVIK receives United Way grant for ‘Hidden Conversations’ podcast on the Black Experience

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - WVIK, Quad Cities NPR is receiving help from the United Way of the Quad Cities for a podcast shedding light on the Black Experience in the Quad Cities.

Dr. LaDrina Wilson, CEO of Iman Consulting is one of the people leading the charge. “It started as a concept that was only supposed to be two or three conversations and it’s really grown legs and we had the opportunity to expand it through the United Way Equity grant that we are so grateful for.”

In February 2021, The United Way announced 25 local organizations would be awarded $275,000 in grants as part of the United for Equity fund to “help reduce and prevent racial inequities in education, income, and health.”

WVIK received $7,500.

“We’re able to continue the conversations that we found to be quite critical to unlocking the narrative that’s an untold narrative in the Quad Cities. But more specifically, I would say it’s been eye-opening for both the listeners as well as the participants to be able to have a safe space, but also a public space to share your story.”

The podcast features speakers on a variety of topics, including education, careers, the military. “All of these conversations are situated in the context of the black experience. So obviously we’re all going to experience the world in the context of our employment and maybe public safety, in our actions with public safety, but we’re really shedding a light on the intricacies or maybe how things are different when you have this black identity. and so that’s what the conversations are about.”

All of these conversations are leading up to an event next year featuring Michele Norris, an author and NPR journalist. Because of COVID-19, the event was pushed back to March 10, 2022.

The podcast airs on the second Thursday of each month. You can find it on WVIK’s Facebook page, it’s radio station 90.3 FM, and on Youtube.

