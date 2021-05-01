Davenport community buries time capsule and hopes for better future

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport students and community members buried a time capsule of hope on Friday night, with dreams of the next years being better. The time capsule was buried at Vander Veer Park, with a tree alongside it.

The event, hoping to leave behind COVID-19, the Derecho storm, and hardships from 2020. “I’m hopeful for my family that we have a good year, no more COVID, no more things getting destroyed, and all of us being together,” says 6th grader Easton Smith.

Davenport superintendent T.J. Schneckloth says this year has shown through difficulties, “there is a lot to be hopeful for. In times you find yourself struggling, tree and this capsule will be a wonderful reminder of that.”

Graham Huggins says his favorite memory of the year and from his school has been this hope event.

The community putting their struggling behind them together. Jabari Woods, Davenport’s equity coordinator, came up with the idea to create a time capsule. “When we show love to each other we show to the world we can care about each other no matter what our differences are, we can be united as one,” shares Woods.

The capsule will be opened for Davenport’s 200th anniversary in 2036.

The event kicked off Spring tree planting for Arbor Day. The city is also giving away over 300 trees available to residents that can be planted along your street. You can request one by clicking here.

