Small business a ‘total loss’ after large fire

Flames were said to have been over 20 feet high.(KWQC Montse Ricossa)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: May. 1, 2021 at 4:24 PM CDT
COAL VALLEY, Illinois (KWQC) - A large fire broke out Saturday afternoon at Bastion’s Auto Outlet near intersection of 1st Street & US Route 6 in Coal Valley.

Fire crews work to put out fire at Bastian’s Auto Outlet in Coal Valley

Posted by KWQC TV6 News on Saturday, May 1, 2021

The blaze began at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, with flames estimated to have reached at least 20 feet tall. Smoke could be seen from miles away when crews arrived. Moline, Rock Island, and Silvis Fire Departments all assisted on scene.

Police say no one was injured.

The general manager at Bastian’s Auto Shop, Stephen Girman, says he believes the fire started due to a neighbor burning something near the back of their building. Girman tells TV6 he was in the building with other employees when they tried to put out the flames, but then had to call the Fire Department because it grew too quickly.

The general manager says he believes the building is a total loss.

