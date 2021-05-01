Advertisement

Powerful quake hits off northern Japan; minor injuries

The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 6.8 earthquake hit early Saturday at a depth of...
The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 6.8 earthquake hit early Saturday at a depth of 47 kilometers (30 miles) off the coast of Miyagi prefecture.(US Geological Survey)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 7:20 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — A strong earthquake has struck off northern Japan, causing was no risk of a tsunami.

Three people suffered injuries that were not life-threatening in Miyagi prefecture, and buildings shook in Tokyo.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 6.8 earthquake hit early Saturday at a depth of 47 kilometers (30 miles) off the coast of Miyagi prefecture.

That area of the country’s rugged northeast was devastated by the massive 2011 earthquake and tsunami that left more than 18,000 people dead.

Japan’s Nuclear Regulation Authority reported no abnormalities at nuclear plants.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is an arrest warrant for First Degree Murder with a bond set at 2 million dollars for...
Police searching for suspect following fatal shooting in Sterling
Flames were said to have been over 20 feet high.
Small business a ‘total loss’ after large fire
Illinois P.E. teacher looks to set 100-mile world record treadmill run
Illinois P.E. teacher looks to set 100-mile world record treadmill run
Davenport police search for hit-and-run driver
FAF Billboard
More rain chances during the week ahead

Latest News

Authorities say at least 20 people were killed and dozens injured after an overpass in Mexico...
Mexico City metro overpass collapses onto road; at least 20 dead
Police say the 2-year-old girl was ejected from a pickup truck along with her car seat...
Hero dives at least 25 feet into bay to rescue infant after car crash
Carter Elementary School Principal Melissa Carter, left, is accused of paddling a 6-year-old...
School principal accused of paddling 6-year-old girl over damaged computer
The state attorney’s office is deciding whether criminal charges will be brought against the...
'This principal was sadistic': 6-year-old student allegedly paddled at Fla. school
Vaccination rate declines nationwide, ‘herd immunity’ may become more difficult
Vaccination rate declines nationwide, ‘herd immunity’ may become more difficult