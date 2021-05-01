QCL at Home & Garden Show

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -

Jake Eastburn takes QCL out live to the QCCA Expo Center for the 2021 Home & Garden Show which, this year, has become a combination event due to COVID mitigation restrictions. Jake talks to Rob Junker, Show Director at QCCA Expo Center and others about this year’s event.

QCCA Expo Center and the QCBR have combined to bring you one unique event: The 2021 Home & Garden Show.

April 30 - May 2, 2021 $8 Tickets at the door

Friday noon-8pm Saturday 10am-8pm Sunday 10am-4pm

