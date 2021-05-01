Advertisement

QCL at Home & Garden Show

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -

Jake Eastburn takes QCL out live to the QCCA Expo Center for the 2021 Home & Garden Show which, this year, has become a combination event due to COVID mitigation restrictions. Jake talks to Rob Junker, Show Director at QCCA Expo Center and others about this year’s event.

QCCA Expo Center and the QCBR have combined to bring you one unique event: The 2021 Home & Garden Show.

April 30 - May 2, 2021 $8 Tickets at the door

Friday noon-8pm Saturday 10am-8pm Sunday 10am-4pm

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the couple forced a child to record them performing sexual acts.
Moline couple arrested on charges of sexually exploiting a minor
Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal has released the results of her office’s...
State’s Attorney: Fatal Rock Island police shooting of DeShawn Tatum justified
Davenport police say 25-year-old Trai Anderson of Davenport has been charged with first-degree...
Davenport man sentenced to 30 years in prison in fatal 2020 stabbing
After more than 800 birds invaded Patrick Belleville's Torrance, California, home, he worked...
‘We walked right into a nightmare’: Family home overrun by more than 800 birds
Women involved in the production of the new X9 combine at Harvester Works in East Moline.
Women have direct role in producing John Deere’s new X9 combine

Latest News

QCL Logo by MikeFetterer
QCL Logo Artist Mike Fetterer
QCL Logo by MikeFetterer
QCL Logo Artist Mike Fetterer
QCL at Home & Garden Show
QCL at Home & Garden Show
Northern Illinois 4-H Summer Camp
Northern Illinois 4H Summer Day Camp