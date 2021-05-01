QCL Logo Artist Mike Fetterer
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -
Morgan interviews QCA artist, Mike Fetterer and his interpretation of the show! Mike is a professional photographer, and FAA-certified drone pilot. His logo highlights his Hispanic heritage and cultural influences. His photography business is FETOGRAPHY in Moline. Watch the interview to ;learn more about his work and see his beautiful portraits and wedding images.
FETOGRAPHY / 1531 6th Avenue / Moline, IL, / Phone: (309) 757-9977 / Email: info@fetproimaging.com
Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.