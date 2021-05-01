Advertisement

Vaccination clinic at the Camden Centre will be closed Monday

By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
ROCK ISLAND Co., Illinois (KWQC) - Rock Island County Health Department’s public vaccination clinic at the Camden Centre in Milan will be closing its doors for one day.

The health department’s Facebook page announced on Saturday that the clinic will not be open this coming Monday. The clinic will reopen its doors the next day and will be administering the Moderna vaccine. Rock Island County Health Department says they will resume normal operation again on Tuesday and will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the rest of the week.

To schedule an appointment for Tuesday’s clinic, you can register here, and use the voucher code RICOTUES0504.

