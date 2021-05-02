Advertisement

Bid to censure Romney for Trump impeachment votes fails

By Associated Press
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Republicans booed Sen. Mitt Romney but ultimately rejected a motion to censure him Saturday for his votes at President Donald Trump’s impeachment trials.

The measure narrowly failed, 798 to 711, in a vote by delegates to the state GOP convention, The Salt Lake Tribune reported.

Romney drew heavy boos when he came to the podium earlier in the day.

Davis County delegate Don Guymon, who authored the resolution, said Romney’s votes to remove Trump from office “hurt the Constitution and hurt the party.”

“This was a process driven by Democrats who hated Trump,” Guymon said. “Romney’s vote in the first impeachment emboldened Democrats who continued to harass Trump.”

The proposal, among several platform changes debated Saturday, also sought to praise the other members of Utah’s congressional delegation for their support of the former president.

Others warned supporting the censure risked defining the party around Trump instead of the conservative principles most delegates treasure.

“If the point of all this is to let Mitt Romney know we’re displeased with him, trust me, he knows,” said Salt Lake County delegate Emily de Azavedo Brown. “Let’s not turn this into a Trump or no Trump thing. Are we a party of principle or a party of a person?”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is an arrest warrant for First Degree Murder with a bond set at 2 million dollars for...
Police searching for suspect following fatal shooting in Sterling
Flames were said to have been over 20 feet high.
Small business a ‘total loss’ after large fire
Illinois P.E. teacher looks to set 100-mile world record treadmill run
Illinois P.E. teacher looks to set 100-mile world record treadmill run
Davenport police search for hit-and-run driver
FAF Billboard
More rain chances during the week ahead

Latest News

Authorities say at least 20 people were killed and dozens injured after an overpass in Mexico...
Mexico City metro overpass collapses onto road; at least 20 dead
Police say the 2-year-old girl was ejected from a pickup truck along with her car seat...
Hero dives at least 25 feet into bay to rescue infant after car crash
Carter Elementary School Principal Melissa Carter, left, is accused of paddling a 6-year-old...
School principal accused of paddling 6-year-old girl over damaged computer
The state attorney’s office is deciding whether criminal charges will be brought against the...
'This principal was sadistic': 6-year-old student allegedly paddled at Fla. school
Vaccination rate declines nationwide, ‘herd immunity’ may become more difficult
Vaccination rate declines nationwide, ‘herd immunity’ may become more difficult