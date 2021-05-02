Advertisement

Carbon Cliff water preservation notice lifted

By Montse Ricossa
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
CARBON CLIFF, Ill. (KWQC) - The Village of Carbon Cliff over the weekend asked its residents below the hill and in the Cliff Heights area to preserve water if they can.

Monday morning village officials announced they had lifted that notice.

Officials over the weekend said the water tower drained due to a technical malfunction. While they were in the process of filling the water tower, they had asked residents to wait to water their lawns or fill swimming pools.

Officials expected normal pressure to return by mid-day Monday.

