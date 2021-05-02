Advertisement

Galva’s Levitt AMP Music Series returns, line up announced

The Galva Arts Council announced the return of the Levitt AMP Music Series.
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
GALVA, Ill. (KWQC) - A summer full of music is coming back to Galva. The Galva Arts Council announced the return of the Levitt AMP Music Series. The return of this year’s series comes after the event went virtual in 2020. The third annual event will be held at Wiley Park in Galva every Sunday starting on May 30th. The 10-week series, presented by Regional Media, is open to everyone of all ages to enjoy free live music in a picnic-style setting.

Food and beverages will be available to purchase at the concerts and admission is free.

The 2021 lineup is as follows:

May 30 – Good Morning Bedlam, Surf Zombies

June 6 – Avey Grouws Band, Stone & Snow

June 13 – Shamarr Allen, The Deep Hollow

June 20 – Rags and Riches, Ley Line

June 27 – Radio Free Honduras, The Arcadian Wild

July 11 – Front Country, Bonne Finken

July 18 – Lewis Knudsen, Mississippi Heat

July 25 – Elizabeth Moen, Heather Newman

August 1 – India Ramey, Trevor Sensor

August 8 – Wayne Hancock, Craig Gerdes

