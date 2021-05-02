Advertisement

Police searching for suspect following fatal shooting in Sterling

By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - Sterling Police say one man is dead following a shooting late Saturday night.

Officials say they responded to the 900 block of West 19th Street around 9:36 p.m. for a call of a man being shot. The victim has been identified as 39-year-old Joshua Hamrick.

As officers arrived on the scene, they found Hamrick in a backyard. They reportedly provided medical attention at the scene and transported him to a local hospital where Hamrick was pronounced dead.

Police have identified the suspect as 35-year-old Michael W. Bennett. There is an arrest warrant for first-degree murder with a bond set at 2 million dollars for Bennett.

Police say they believe Bennett and Hamrick knew each other.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sterling Police at 815-632-6640 ext. 5 or Whiteside County Crimestoppers at 815-625-7867.

