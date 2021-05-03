Advertisement

2021 Home & Garden Show

April 30-May 2
By Debbie McFadden
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
ROCK ISLAND, Iowa (KWQC) -

Jake takes a camera out live to the QCCA Expo Center for the 2021 Home & Garden Show which, this year, has become a combination event due to COVID mitigation restrictions. Featured are Rob Junker, Show Director at QCCA Expo Center and others about this year’s event. There will be 100 vendors (which is good given COVID mitigations).

QCCA Expo Center and the QCBR have combined to bring you one unique event: The 2021 Home & Garden Show for April 30 - May 2, 2021.

  • $8 Tickets at the door
  • Friday: noon-8pm Saturday: 10am-8pm Sunday: 10am-4pm

More rain chances during the week ahead

