ROCK ISLAND, Iowa (KWQC) -

Jake takes a camera out live to the QCCA Expo Center for the 2021 Home & Garden Show which, this year, has become a combination event due to COVID mitigation restrictions. Featured are Rob Junker, Show Director at QCCA Expo Center and others about this year’s event. There will be 100 vendors (which is good given COVID mitigations).

QCCA Expo Center and the QCBR have combined to bring you one unique event: The 2021 Home & Garden Show for April 30 - May 2, 2021.

$8 Tickets at the door

Friday: noon-8pm Saturday: 10am-8pm Sunday: 10am-4pm

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.