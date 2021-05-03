More rain chances during the week ahead

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL - YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:

After a round of storms with rain and wind Monday afternoon, the evening will bring settled weather. A break in the rain Monday night will be followed by more shower

chances Tuesday, especially south and east of the Metro QC. More rain is expected Thursday and during next weekend. The more active pattern also brings high temperatures

down, a bit, for the week as we top off in the 60s after a day of 70s Monday.

TONIGHT: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. RAIN S/E TOWARD DAYBREAK. LOW: 48°. WIND: NW - 15/25

TUESDAY: CLOUDY EARLY, RAIN S/E. THEN GRADUAL CLEARING IN THE AFTERNOON. HIGH: 60°. WIND: NW - 15/25

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH: 66°.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.