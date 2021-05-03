Advertisement

Davenport police search for hit-and-run driver

(WAFB)
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that struck and seriously injured a man Saturday night.

On May 1st, 2021, at approximately 11:07 p.m., first responders were called to the area 900 W. 2nd Street for a person who had been struck by a vehicle. Police say a man was crossing the road when he was struck by an unknown vehicle. The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver of the vehicle fled the scene after striking the pedestrian.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is an arrest warrant for First Degree Murder with a bond set at 2 million dollars for...
Police searching for suspect following fatal shooting in Sterling
Flames were said to have been over 20 feet high.
Small business a ‘total loss’ after large fire
Illinois P.E. teacher looks to set 100-mile world record treadmill run
Illinois P.E. teacher looks to set 100-mile world record treadmill run
FAF Billboard
More rain chances during the week ahead

Latest News

Vaccination rate declines nationwide, ‘herd immunity’ may become more difficult
Vaccination rate declines nationwide, ‘herd immunity’ may become more difficult
Pfizer announced Wednesday, March 31, 2021 that its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and strongly...
Vaccination rate declines nationwide, ‘herd immunity’ may become more difficult
Bettendorf art teacher recognized for national award ahead of teacher appreciation week
Bettendorf art teacher recognized for national award ahead of teacher appreciation week
Family friend in Savanna starts fundraising campaign for children with cancer
Family friend in Savanna starts fundraising campaign for children with cancer
Family friend in Savanna starts fundraising campaign for children with cancer
Family friend in Savanna starts fundraising campaign for children with cancer