Davenport police search for hit-and-run driver

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that struck and seriously injured a man Saturday night.

On May 1st, 2021, at approximately 11:07 p.m., first responders were called to the area 900 W. 2nd Street for a person who had been struck by a vehicle. Police say a man was crossing the road when he was struck by an unknown vehicle. The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver of the vehicle fled the scene after striking the pedestrian.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”

