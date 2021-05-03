Driver injured after car crashes, overturns in Henderson County

HENDERSON Co., Ill. (KWQC) - One man was injured following a car accident in Henderson County over the weekend.

Illinois State Police officials say just before 3:20 a.m., they were called to Illinois Rt. 94, just north of Illinois Rt. 116, in Media Township for the crash on Sunday.

A preliminary investigation shows a driver in a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado was heading northbound on Illinois Rt. 94 when the driver left the road on the right shoulder, entering a ditch. The vehicle continued in the east ditch, became airborne, then hit the north side of a creek embankment before overturning onto the roof.

Officials say the driver, 25-year-old Tyler Scott, of Biggsville, Illinois, was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

