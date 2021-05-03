Advertisement

Driver injured after car crashes, overturns in Henderson County

One man was injured following a car accident in Henderson County over the weekend. (File)
One man was injured following a car accident in Henderson County over the weekend.
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
HENDERSON Co., Ill. (KWQC) - One man was injured following a car accident in Henderson County over the weekend.

Illinois State Police officials say just before 3:20 a.m., they were called to Illinois Rt. 94, just north of Illinois Rt. 116, in Media Township for the crash on Sunday.

A preliminary investigation shows a driver in a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado was heading northbound on Illinois Rt. 94 when the driver left the road on the right shoulder, entering a ditch. The vehicle continued in the east ditch, became airborne, then hit the north side of a creek embankment before overturning onto the roof.

Officials say the driver, 25-year-old Tyler Scott, of Biggsville, Illinois, was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

