FIRST ALERT DAY from Noon until 8 PM Monday 5.3.21 for strong to severe storms

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A FIRST ALERT DAY WILL BE IN EFFECT FROM NOON UNTIL 8 PM THIS EVENING.

The STORM PREDICTION CENTER has put much of the TV6 viewing area at a MARGINAL to SLIGHT RISK for strong to severe storms this afternoon and into evening. The main threats during this period will be strong winds, vivid lightning, hail, brief heavy rain and isolated tornadoes. Our primary area of concern will be the southern two thirds of the viewing area (along and south of Highway 30). Prepare for the possibility of severe storms in your location.

SEVERE WEATHER RISK TODAY from Noon until 8 PM (KWQC)

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.