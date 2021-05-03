Advertisement

Girl Scouts Imagine Nation

By Debbie McFadden
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Maura Warner of Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa & Western Illinois is the QCL guest to highlight some upcoming Imagine Nation FREE events for girl scouts during the month of May.

What’s Imagine Nation? Go bold and color a year that only your imagination can create! This is a chance for a scout to begin building her best year yet through interactive stations and action-packed activities with her Girl Scout friends. All Girl Scouts, new and newly renewed, are invited to join this free event to see what is coming next in her Girl Scout journey. Jump into interactive stations and try new things with your Girl Scout friends.

May 8, 2021: Imagine Nation-Bettendorf 10 a.m. to Noon at Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa & Western Illinois office GET TICKETS

May 22, 2021: Imagine Nation--Rock Island 10 a.m. to Noon at Hauberg Center GET TICKETS

