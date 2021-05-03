Gov. Reynolds signs public health disaster proclamation; extending relief in COVID-19 recovery
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a new public health disaster proclamation, extending critical regulatory relief in the COVID-19 recovery.
The proclamation will extend the relief for an additional 30 days to those on the frontlines of the COVID-19 recovery.
“The proclamation continues to strongly encourage Iowans, businesses, and organizations to take reasonable public health measures consistent with guidance from the Iowa Department of Public Health,” officials said in a release.
The proclamation extends the waiver on transportation restrictions for overweight loads as well.
The proclamation can found online here.
