Marcia Lense joins PSL to highlight a special assignment news feature on groundbreaking women at John Deere Harvester Works. KWQC recently reported on John Deere unveiling a new, super combine being built at a the Harvester Works factory in East Moline. While the company is proud of the accomplishment, some women who were directly involved in the development of the X9, also have reason to celebrate.

Here is Marcia’s story as shown on the TV6 10 p.m. news on April 29.

