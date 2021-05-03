Advertisement

Henderson County to hold walk-in vaccine clinics every Wednesday in May

Health officials announced Monday they will be holding walk-in vaccination clinics in Henderson...
Health officials announced Monday they will be holding walk-in vaccination clinics in Henderson County.(kwqc, henderson county health department)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Health officials announced Monday they will be holding walk-in vaccination clinics in Henderson County. They will have the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines for those 18 and older.

The walk-in clinics will be held every Wednesday in May from 8 - 9:30 a.m.

Officials say no appointments will be taken but you can find registration forms on Facebook or by visiting their website.

A photo ID and Medicare, Medicaid or insurance card is required for residency. Officials announced there will be no cost for the vaccine.

This will be located at the health department, located at 208 West Elm Street in Gladstone, Illinois.

WALK-IN VACCINATION CLINIC COVID-19 JOHNSON & JOHNSON 1 DOSE VACCINE AND MODERNA 2 DOSE VACCINE.. EVERY WEDNSDAY IN...

Posted by Henderson County Health Department on Monday, May 3, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is an arrest warrant for First Degree Murder with a bond set at 2 million dollars for...
Police searching for suspect following fatal shooting in Sterling
Flames were said to have been over 20 feet high.
Small business a ‘total loss’ after large fire
Illinois P.E. teacher looks to set 100-mile world record treadmill run
Illinois P.E. teacher looks to set 100-mile world record treadmill run
Davenport police search for hit-and-run driver
FAF Billboard
More rain chances during the week ahead

Latest News

Pfizer announced Wednesday, March 31, 2021 that its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and strongly...
Vaccination rate declines nationwide, ‘herd immunity’ may become more difficult
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for...
FDA expected to OK Pfizer vaccine for teens within week
Over 80 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported over the past three days in Rock Island County.
Rock Island County reports 80+ new cases over the weekend
Experts believe 70 to 85 percent of Americans must be fully vaccinated to reach herd immunity....
COVID-19 restrictions easing in US and Europe amid disaster in India