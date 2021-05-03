Henderson County to hold walk-in vaccine clinics every Wednesday in May

HENDERSON Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Health officials announced Monday they will be holding walk-in vaccination clinics in Henderson County. They will have the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines for those 18 and older.

The walk-in clinics will be held every Wednesday in May from 8 - 9:30 a.m.

Officials say no appointments will be taken but you can find registration forms on Facebook or by visiting their website.

A photo ID and Medicare, Medicaid or insurance card is required for residency. Officials announced there will be no cost for the vaccine.

This will be located at the health department, located at 208 West Elm Street in Gladstone, Illinois.

WALK-IN VACCINATION CLINIC COVID-19 JOHNSON & JOHNSON 1 DOSE VACCINE AND MODERNA 2 DOSE VACCINE.. EVERY WEDNSDAY IN... Posted by Henderson County Health Department on Monday, May 3, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.