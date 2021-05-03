Illinois reports 2,000+ new COVID-19 cases, 28 deaths Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health Monday reported 2,049 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases and 28 new deaths.

The news deaths include a Knox County man in his 80s.

Since the pandemic began, 1,341,777 people have tested positive for the virus and 22,047 people have died.

As of Sunday night, 1,963 people were reportedly hospitalized with the virus. Of those, 479 were in the intensive care unit and 249 were on ventilators.

The seven-day average of new cases reported between April 26-May 2 is 2,671, down from 2,685 from the previous week. The state’s seven-day case rate per 100,000 was 146.73, down from 147.49 reported the week before.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests was 3.4%, while the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity was 4%.

IDPH also reported that 9,410,057 COVID-19 vaccines had been administered statewide, and 4,119,343 people, 32.33% of the population, were fully vaccinated.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 78,440 doses. IDPH said 16,920 doses were reportedly administered Sunday.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.