Advertisement

Iowa Gov. Reynolds rejects $95M in virus testing money

(AP Photo/Olivia Sun)
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 7:59 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said she rejected $95 million in federal money for coronavirus testing in schools because she didn’t think there was a need for the funding.

Reynolds, a Republican, announced her decision on a Thursday night Fox News show and criticized President Joe Biden’s administration for offering the money aimed at expanding testing.

The Republican Party of Iowa praised Reynolds’ decision, saying the Biden administration had failed in its efforts to return students to in-person classrooms but Reynolds had succeeded. Democratic state Auditor Rob Sand criticized the governor for “playing politics with Iowans’ health and tax dollars.”

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is an arrest warrant for First Degree Murder with a bond set at 2 million dollars for...
Police searching for suspect following fatal shooting in Sterling
Flames were said to have been over 20 feet high.
Small business a ‘total loss’ after large fire
Illinois P.E. teacher looks to set 100-mile world record treadmill run
Illinois P.E. teacher looks to set 100-mile world record treadmill run
Davenport police search for hit-and-run driver
FAF Billboard
More rain chances during the week ahead

Latest News

Vaccination rate declines nationwide, ‘herd immunity’ may become more difficult
Vaccination rate declines nationwide, ‘herd immunity’ may become more difficult
Pfizer announced Wednesday, March 31, 2021 that its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and strongly...
Vaccination rate declines nationwide, ‘herd immunity’ may become more difficult
Bettendorf art teacher recognized for national award ahead of teacher appreciation week
Bettendorf art teacher recognized for national award ahead of teacher appreciation week
Family friend in Savanna starts fundraising campaign for children with cancer
Family friend in Savanna starts fundraising campaign for children with cancer
Family friend in Savanna starts fundraising campaign for children with cancer
Family friend in Savanna starts fundraising campaign for children with cancer