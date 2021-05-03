Advertisement

Iowa reports 130 new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths over 24 hours

Iowa coronavirus
Iowa coronavirus(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 130 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths between 10:30 a.m. Sunday and 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

The seven-day average of new cases reported between April 26-May 2 is 370.3, down 11.6% from the previous week. The state’s seven-day case rate per 100,000 was 82.2, down from 93 reported the week before.

Since the pandemic began, 365,620 people have tested positive for the virus, and 5,959 people have died. The 14-day positivity rate was 4.2%, and the seven-day positivity rate was 4.2%.

As of 10:30 a.m. Monday:

  • Individuals tested: 1,714,809
  • Individuals recovered: 348,102
  • Individuals hospitalized: 181, two more than Sunday
  • Individuals in ICU: 45, three more than Sunday
  • Individuals on a ventilator: 20
Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments

As of Monday afternoon, 2,390,239 COVID-19 vaccines - 2,300,798 to Iowans - had been administered statewide.

Officials also reported that 1,322,833 Iowans, 41.93% of the population, had received at least one vaccine dose, while 1,060,693 Iowans, 33.62% of the population, were fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is an arrest warrant for First Degree Murder with a bond set at 2 million dollars for...
Police searching for suspect following fatal shooting in Sterling
Flames were said to have been over 20 feet high.
Small business a ‘total loss’ after large fire
Illinois P.E. teacher looks to set 100-mile world record treadmill run
Illinois P.E. teacher looks to set 100-mile world record treadmill run
Davenport police search for hit-and-run driver
FAF Billboard
More rain chances during the week ahead

Latest News

Vaccination rate declines nationwide, ‘herd immunity’ may become more difficult
Vaccination rate declines nationwide, ‘herd immunity’ may become more difficult
Pfizer announced Wednesday, March 31, 2021 that its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and strongly...
Vaccination rate declines nationwide, ‘herd immunity’ may become more difficult
Bettendorf art teacher recognized for national award ahead of teacher appreciation week
Bettendorf art teacher recognized for national award ahead of teacher appreciation week
Family friend in Savanna starts fundraising campaign for children with cancer
Family friend in Savanna starts fundraising campaign for children with cancer
Family friend in Savanna starts fundraising campaign for children with cancer
Family friend in Savanna starts fundraising campaign for children with cancer