Iowa reports 130 new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths over 24 hours

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 130 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths between 10:30 a.m. Sunday and 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

The seven-day average of new cases reported between April 26-May 2 is 370.3, down 11.6% from the previous week. The state’s seven-day case rate per 100,000 was 82.2, down from 93 reported the week before.

Since the pandemic began, 365,620 people have tested positive for the virus, and 5,959 people have died. The 14-day positivity rate was 4.2%, and the seven-day positivity rate was 4.2%.

As of 10:30 a.m. Monday:

Individuals tested: 1,714,809

Individuals recovered: 348,102

Individuals hospitalized: 181, two more than Sunday

Individuals in ICU: 45, three more than Sunday

Individuals on a ventilator: 20

As of Monday afternoon, 2,390,239 COVID-19 vaccines - 2,300,798 to Iowans - had been administered statewide.

Officials also reported that 1,322,833 Iowans, 41.93% of the population, had received at least one vaccine dose, while 1,060,693 Iowans, 33.62% of the population, were fully vaccinated.

