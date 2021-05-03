Advertisement

Iowa turns down 71% of available vaccines on weak demand

Published: May. 2, 2021 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa is turning down nearly three quarters of the vaccine doses available to the state from the federal government because demand for the shots remains weak.

The Iowa Department of Public Health and Safety said the state asked the federal government to withhold 71% of the 105,300 vaccine doses that were available for the week of May 10.

Department spokeswoman Sarah Ekstrand told the Des Moines Register that 88 of Iowa’s 99 counties have told the state they don’t need all or part of their weekly vaccine allocations for that week.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is an arrest warrant for First Degree Murder with a bond set at 2 million dollars for...
Police searching for suspect following fatal shooting in Sterling
Flames were said to have been over 20 feet high.
Small business a ‘total loss’ after large fire
Illinois P.E. teacher looks to set 100-mile world record treadmill run
Illinois P.E. teacher looks to set 100-mile world record treadmill run
Davenport police search for hit-and-run driver
FAF Billboard
More rain chances during the week ahead

Latest News

Pfizer announced Wednesday, March 31, 2021 that its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and strongly...
Vaccination rate declines nationwide, ‘herd immunity’ may become more difficult
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for...
FDA expected to OK Pfizer vaccine for teens within week
Over 80 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported over the past three days in Rock Island County.
Rock Island County reports 80+ new cases over the weekend
Health officials announced Monday they will be holding walk-in vaccination clinics in Henderson...
Henderson County to hold walk-in vaccine clinics every Wednesday in May
Experts believe 70 to 85 percent of Americans must be fully vaccinated to reach herd immunity....
COVID-19 restrictions easing in US and Europe amid disaster in India