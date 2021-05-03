Lane conversion project to close portion of Muscatine intersection

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Work to reconstruct an intersection that will have a portion of Washington and Park closed in Muscatine.

On May 5, work is expected to begin for the Park Avenue 4-to-3 lane conversion project as it moves into the Washington Street and Park Avenue intersection. During this, the west half of the intersection will be closed to traffic.

Contractors anticipate the work in the intersection will continue through May 21, pending weather.

You can read more from the city’s statement on the work below.

The west half of the intersection will be closed starting Wednesday as Muscatine Power & Water replaces a water main in the intersection. Once that is completed, Heuer Construction, Inc., will remove and replace the pavement. City officials indicate that the west half is tentatively scheduled to be completed by May 13, weather permitting.

Once the west half is completed, the contractor will close the east half for pavement removal and replacement.

Traffic on Park Avenue is currently restricted to the western two lanes as work continues in Stage 2 (the east side of Park from East 4th to Washington). North-South traffic on Park Avenue will be permitted through the Washington Street intersection but traffic will not be permitted to turn onto Washington Street.

Highway 22 westbound traffic will be detoured onto University Avenue and onto Colorado before returning to Park Avenue. Local traffic only will be permitted past University Avenue while the intersection is closed.

Eastbound traffic on Washington Street will be detoured onto Cypress, to Isett, and to Clay before returning to Park Avenue. Local traffic only will be permitted past Cypress while the intersection is closed.

Drivers are reminded to slow down and use caution when travelling through the construction zone, obey traffic control devices, and be aware of workers. Use an alternate route if possible.

