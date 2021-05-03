Advertisement

Man airlifted to Iowa City following motorcycle crash in Dubuque County

A 22-year-old from Peosta, Iowa, is in critical condition following a motorcycle accident in...
A 22-year-old from Peosta, Iowa, is in critical condition following a motorcycle accident in Dubuque County. (File)(Pixabay)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
DUBUQUE Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A 22-year-old from Peosta, Iowa, is in critical condition following a motorcycle accident in Dubuque County.

Officials with the sheriff’s office say they responded to Holy Cross Road, near Schneider Road, for the crash on Saturday, May 1.

Officials say 22-year-old John Fagerlind was airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospital. According to officials, he is listed as stable, but still in critical condition.

The accident investigation remains under investigation.

