Moline Mayor joins police department through MILO range simulator

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati went through the MILO range simulator with the Moline Police Department.

The MILO system stands for Multiple Interactive Learning Objectives and delivers a safe and realistic training option for police officers.

In a Facebook post, police said Lt. Weeks put Mayor Rayapati through several simulations which are designed to be life-like scenarios to train officers in use of force situations.

“Thank you Mayor Rayapati for stopping by the police department, meeting with officers and training to understand what critical split second decisions officers face,” police said in the post.

Thank you, Lt. Weeks, of the Moline Police Department, for the early morning scenario training. I’m glad to gain more perspective on the work you do. Posted by Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati on Monday, May 3, 2021

Mayor Rayapati also shared the experience posting to her page thanking the police department.

“I’m glad to gain more perspective on the work you do,” the mayor said.

Today Moline, IL - Official City Government Mayor Rayapati went though the MILO range simulator. The MILO system stands... Posted by Moline Police Department on Monday, May 3, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.