NAMI: May is Mental Health Awareness Month

By Debbie McFadden
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Christine McNamara Schmidt of NAMI of the Greater Mississippi Valley joins PSL over Zoom to remind our community about the important work being done by the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization. NAMI is dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness. Watch the video interview to discover various events going on to support NAMI and those that are dealing with mental illness themselves or for those in their families.

The Rally for Mental Health (FREE) is scheduled for Sat., May 1 at the Figge’s Bechtal Plaza from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. featuring music from RME & QCSO and more

The City of Davenport has green ribbons tied around trees and has lit up the Skybridge in green through May 9. Green is the color of mental health awareness. Viewers can pick up green ribbons at Green Thumbers to join the campaign to tie the ribbons in their own yard.

Movie Night in Blue Grass at the Drive-In is May 15th---showing “Hook” and “School of Rock” 7:30-11 p.m. Buy tics: https://www.namigmv.org/event/drive-inn-movie-night/

NAMI of the Greater Mississippi Valley (located inside CASI) / 1035 W Kimberly Rd #4 Davenport, IA / (563) 386-7477 ext. 266 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. M-F/ FACEBOOK

