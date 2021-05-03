Advertisement

Opening Weekend for the 2021 Freight House Farmer’s Market

Published: May. 3, 2021 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

People (and their pups!) of all ages are looking forward to the official opening of the Freight House Farmer’s Market on what is forecasted to be a beautiful weather weekend! OCL welcomed Lorrie Beaman, Director of The Freight House Farmer’s Market, via Zoom to talk about the excitement surrounding the upcoming season.

Saturday, May 1, will kick off the outdoor season with a chance to visit the many different stands ranging from flowers to food, and some home-made decor.

Freight House Farmer’s Market / 421 West River Drive / Davenport, IA / Facebook Page / Open: Wed 4-8 p.m. Sat 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

