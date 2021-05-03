Advertisement

QC Trails

Great web resource to easily find Quad Cities recreational trails
By Debbie McFadden
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Finding trails in the Quad Cities just got a whole lot easier. A “one-stop-shop” for non-motorized trails, QC Trails connects you to information about regional trails and gives you tools to keep track of all your trail adventures. Joining QCL is Brian Schmidt from Bi-State Regional Commission and Nicole Carkner, Quad City Health Initiative Executive Director, to talk about the web resources available to fitness and trails enthusiasts. Watch the interview to learn the details.

QC Trails is a quick, user-friendly resource to find trails for any pursuit: weekend hikes, afternoon strolls, a new trail to run, or a great place for a family bicycle ride. QC Trails is a perfect way to search a growing collection of four-season trails in the Quad Cities region. You can obtain trail descriptions, view interactive maps, browse photos, and read trail comments submitted by trail managers and other QC Trails users.

Happy National Walking Day! Remember, QCTrails.org is constantly growing. Which trail will you walk on today?

Posted by QCTrails.org on Wednesday, April 7, 2021

More rain chances during the week ahead

