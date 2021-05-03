Advertisement

Police departments gather for annual law enforcement officers memorial service

47 area law enforcement officers have died in the line of duty since 1869
By Michael Tilka
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Law Enforcement agencies from both sides of the river gathered for the annual Quad Cities Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Service.

“We realize every day that we strap the vest on and put the badge on, we’re reminded of our mortality and just basically that there’s no promise that you’re going to be able to come home,” Moline Police Officer Terry Garmon said.

Zachary Parker’s dad, Hampton Chief Terry Engle, was one of the 47 Officers honored Sunday.

Engle died in April 2020 in a single-vehicle accident. Parker said he’s thankful to see the community come together.

“Especially in these times where it’s kind of controversial on the law enforcement community,” Parker said, “It’s good to see that people still care and appreciate their service and that not all of them are bad, there are a lot of good ones.”

“What matters most is hearing the comments from the gold star families and just knowing that they can feel that appreciation from their law enforcement,” Garmon said.

