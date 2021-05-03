Advertisement

Rock Island County reports 80+ new cases over the weekend

Over 80 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported over the past three days in Rock Island County.
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Health officials announced 87 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 14,443. There are currently 27 patients in the hospital due to the virus.

The new cases are:

  • 5 women in their 70s
  • 7 women in their 60s
  • 5 women in their 50s
  • 6 women in their 40s
  • 7 women in their 30s
  • 4 women in their 20s
  • 1 woman in her teens
  • 7 girls in their teens
  • 3 girls younger than 13
  • 1 man in his 80s
  • 1 man in his 70s
  • 2 men in their 60s
  • 6 men in their 50s
  • 1 man in his 40s
  • 8 men in their 30s
  • 6 men in their 20s
  • 4 men in their teens
  • 6 boys in their teens
  • 7 boys younger than 13

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

We all must continue to do our part to prevent further spread of COVID-19 by:

  • Getting vaccinated as soon as you can. The mass vaccination site at the Camden Centre in Milan is open for walk-in patients Tuesday-Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Staying home as much as possible and especially when you are sick
  • Wearing a face covering when you must go out
  • Watching your distance. Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else
  • Washing your hands frequently

