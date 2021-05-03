TV6 to air special program, The Pitch, on Saturday

(KWQC) - TV6 is excited to announce a special program called The Pitch, which will air on TV6 at 7 p.m. Saturday.

During the program, you will see four new ideas from social entrepreneurs on issues addressing literacy and education in our area.

Those finalists are among a handful of people who have participated in Together For Tomorrow, a group of advocates looking for impactful ways to change their communities for the better.

According to the explanation on the United Way Quad Cities website, “Together for Tomorrow is a problem-solving cohort in response to the impact of COVID-19. The cohort, designed to promote organic collaboration, will consist of education-focused nonprofits who have an emphasis on serving parents, students or teachers”

Executive Director of United Way Quad Cities, Rene Gellerman, says we cannot keep doing what we are doing and expect different results.

“Especially in these challenging and dynamic times, ‘we can’t keep doing the same things and expect different results,’” Gellerman said. “The Pitch will showcase four concepts to improving literacy in the Quad Cities. Kids who read proficiently by 3rd grade are five times more likely graduate high school ready for college or career and on to living wage jobs.”

The hour-long event will have a total of $85,000 in grants for those ideas to become a reality.

A part of the grant money given will be according to a public vote.

Those who watch Saturday night will be given the chance to text their vote on which idea they like the best.

Mark your calendar and tell a friend to join us for #UnitedWayQC’s The Pitch, an event shown on KWQC TV6 News where four... Posted by United Way of the Quad Cities on Friday, April 30, 2021

