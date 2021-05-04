8-Year-Old Davenport Artist Has An Exhibit

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

8-year-old Levi Folker of Davenport, Iowa has been painting since he was one-year-old (before he can remember!). After graduating beyond finger paint, he mainly uses watercolor and acrylics. And how did he learn? Watching Bob Ross videos! Folker joins PSL over Zoom for a sweet conversation about his paintings (he loves landscapes) and the exhibit that can be enjoyed at the Quad City Botanical Center throughout the month of May, 2021.

Meet the Artist: Levi, age 8 🎨 Levi did the majority of these paintings during the coronavirus pandemic. He draws... Posted by Quad City Botanical Center on Tuesday, April 6, 2021

