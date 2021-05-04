Adoptable Four-Legged Friends

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Julie Moore from the Jackson County Humane Society tried to join PSL via Zoom. We were only able to feature her audio throughout most of the feature where she wanted to bring attention to a special, very nice dog (9-year-old Coonhound) named “Charlie” available for adoption. He is black with brown & white accents. His sad story is that his owner has passed away---and he is recovering from that trauma in a shelter environment (which is also another shock for the animal that is used to live in a comfortable home). He is housebroken and well-trained.

The Jackson County Humane Society is a no-kill shelter. Besides saving local dogs and cats, dogs and cats are saved throughout the country with our “Saving Death Row Dogs & Cats” programs and transports. Where dogs and cats from high kill shelters from across the nation are transported to JCHS to find loving homes. Dogs and cats will remain and be taken care of (walking, socializing, all vet care, food, water, shelter) until they are adopted.

Jackson County Humane Society / 23354 Dark Hollow Road/ Maquoketa, IA / (563) 652-5360 / jchs.ia.office@gmail.com

