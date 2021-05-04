Advertisement

Bettendorf art teacher recognized for national award ahead of teacher appreciation week

Block was one of 15 art teachers recognized nationally
By Michael Tilka
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - It’s been a challenging year for teachers across the country and around the world, and Armstrong Elementary art teacher Chrissy Block faced challenges as an art teacher.

“It’s been really challenging doing all of it, prepping stuff for in-person and also making videos and materials and uploading everything on to Canvas because I still have to upload six grade levels worth of content even though I’m only doing videos for K-1,” Block said.

Last month though, Block was recognized for her leadership, out of thousands of nominees, Block was one of 15 art teachers awarded the Artsonia’s annual art education leadership award.

At first she didn’t even believe she’d won.

“I was very shocked I was humbled, I couldn’t believe it I didn’t know it was a real email at first, I was not sure it was real,” Block said, “It was nominated, I don’t know who was nominated, it wasn’t like I filled out an application or anything.”

The award comes as Monday kicks off national teacher appreciation week. Block says the best way to appreciate teachers in your life is to be earnest.

“A meaningful way of showing appreciation is just a hand-written note, something from the heart, nobody would not like to receive a meaningful, authentic message of thanks and gratitude.”

