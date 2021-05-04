Bicyclist dies after being hit by driver in Rock Island County

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A man has died after he was hit by a vehicle in Rock Island County according to officials.

The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office responded to the accident early Tuesday morning just after 12 a.m. The accident was on Route 84 and the Rock River Bridge.

Officials say a preliminary investigation shows a 60-year-old man was riding a bicycle on the bridge when he was hit by a utility vehicle being driven by a 27-year-old from Colona.

The pedestrian, who is not being identified at this time, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Colona Police Department, Colona Fire Department and Genesis Ambulance.

The incident is under investigation.

