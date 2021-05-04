Advertisement

Blacklegged ticks established in multiple Illinois counties

Health officials with the Jo Daviess County say blacklegged ticks have been found in 70 counties in the state.(kwqc, idph)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
JO DAVIESS Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Health officials with the Jo Daviess County say blacklegged ticks have been found in 70 counties in the state.

They want to remind residents to apply an EPA-registered insect repellent when spending time in a tick habitat.

“Talk to your doctor if you have been bitten by a tick and experience fever, chills, muscle and joint aches, or a rash,” health officials said.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health’s (IDPH) website, they say the ticks are distributed throughout the eastern United States.

“Active tick surveillance began in 2018 and is ongoing,” the IDPH’s website reads. “This map contains historical blacklegged tick records, active tick surveillance data, and will be updated with additional data as it becomes available.”

According to the map on the IDPH’s website, in the TV6 viewing area, Jo Daviess, Carroll, Rock Island, Mercer, Henry, Knox, McDonough, Hancock and Henderson have confirmed the distribution of the blacklegged ticks. In Warren County, Whiteside County and in Bureau County the blacklegged ticks have been reported.

Check out the IDPH Tick Surveillance Map to find out where Lyme disease and other tickborne pathogens have been found

