Advertisement

Cooler the rest of this week

Chances for rain return Thursday and this weekend
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 3:16 AM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL - After a round of soaking rain and thunderstorms we will dry things out for the next two days. Today will feature lots of clouds and cooler temps in the 50s and 60s along with breezy north winds. Wednesday will bring the return of sun and highs in the mid to upper 60s. Our next system will drop into the area on Thursday morning bringing another round of rain to the region, but it appears to be very light at this time and enough to keep temps to the 50s and 60s. Sun will return for Friday helping temps back into the mid and upper 60s before more rain returns this weekend. Right now, it appears Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning is the timing for the rain.

MONDAY: Cloudy and cooler. High: 61º. Wind: N 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Clearing. Low: 43°. Wind: NW 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 66º.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

Iowa DNR Conservation Officers charged 44-year-old James Thiel, of Pleasant Valley, with...
Man charged in boat crash that killed two in LeClaire
34th Street is currently blocked off between 11th and 12th Avenue.
13-year-old dies after traffic accident with Moline Police vehicle
Davenport police search for hit-and-run driver
A man has died after he was hit by a vehicle in Rock Island County according to officials.
Bicyclist dies after being hit by driver in Rock Island County
There is an arrest warrant for First Degree Murder with a bond set at 2 million dollars for...
Police searching for suspect following fatal shooting in Sterling

Latest News

Sun Wednesday, rain later
Sunshine Returns Wednesday
Sun Wednesday, rain later
First Alert Forecast - Chilly overnight with more sun early Wednesday
May the 4th be with you
Sunshine Returns Wednesday
Cloudy it will be