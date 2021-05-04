Cooler the rest of this week

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL - After a round of soaking rain and thunderstorms we will dry things out for the next two days. Today will feature lots of clouds and cooler temps in the 50s and 60s along with breezy north winds. Wednesday will bring the return of sun and highs in the mid to upper 60s. Our next system will drop into the area on Thursday morning bringing another round of rain to the region, but it appears to be very light at this time and enough to keep temps to the 50s and 60s. Sun will return for Friday helping temps back into the mid and upper 60s before more rain returns this weekend. Right now, it appears Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning is the timing for the rain.

MONDAY: Cloudy and cooler. High: 61º. Wind: N 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Clearing. Low: 43°. Wind: NW 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 66º.

