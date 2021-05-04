Davenport schools announce two HyVee vaccine clinics canceled

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The HyVee vaccination clinic that was scheduled for Tuesday, May 4, has been canceled according to officials with the Davenport Community School District.

The one scheduled for May 6 has also been canceled.

“Registrations were running too low for such a large facility,” school officials tell TV6. “The numbers that have registered will be administered via their pharmacies instead. Deemed more efficient.”

