Davenport schools announce two HyVee vaccine clinics canceled

By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The HyVee vaccination clinic that was scheduled for Tuesday, May 4, has been canceled according to officials with the Davenport Community School District.

The one scheduled for May 6 has also been canceled.

“Registrations were running too low for such a large facility,” school officials tell TV6. “The numbers that have registered will be administered via their pharmacies instead. Deemed more efficient.”

The HyVee COVID-19 vaccination clinics scheduled for May 4 and 6 have been cancelled. HyVee will be contacting those who were signed up for the two clinics.

Posted by Davenport Community Schools on Monday, May 3, 2021

