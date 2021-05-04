Advertisement

Family friend in Savanna starts fundraising campaign for children with cancer

By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SAVANNA, Illinois (KWQC) - The head of Human Resources at MacLean-Fogg Solutions in Savanna is shaving her head for a good cause.

On March 15th, Chrissy Govek started a fundraising campaign through St. Baldrick’s for a family friend whose daughter is fighting cancer. Her goal started at $5,000. And less than two months later, that goal has more than tripled.

With Govek’s company’s matching donation, she has raised more than 16-thousand dollars.

For every $1,000 above $10,000, she promised to stay shaved another month.

The St. Baldrick’s page for the fundraiser will be up until December 31, 2021. If you like to learn more about the cause, or donate, click here.

