Free diaper and infant clothing giveaway June 7

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Pregnancy Resources will be holding a driver-thru clothing and diaper giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon on June 7, 2021. Families can pick up items at one of its three sites: Moline Center - 3824 16th Street; Davenport Center - 2706 West Central Park Avenue or the agency’s mobile medical unit at the Muscatine YMCA - 1823 Logan Street.

Diapers in sizes from 1 to 5 and clothing from 3 months to 3T will be available, although quantities and sizes may be limited. Blankets and books will also be available.

