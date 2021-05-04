Henderson County man arrested on DUI, reckless driving charges

HENDERSON Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Burlington man has been arrested on multiple charges, including driving under the influence of alcohol.

Officials with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office say on Sunday, May 2, deputies pulled over a vehicle just before 3 a.m. This was on US Rt. 34 at the Great River Bridge in the Village of Gulfport.

As a result of the traffic stop, officials say 33-year-old Wesley Huddleston, of Burlington, was arrested. He is being charged with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, no valid driver’s license, illegal transportation of alcohol, reckless driving and failing to stop at a stop sign. Additionally, he was arrested on a $3,000 warrant for failing to appear on a prior charge in Henderson County.

Huddleston was taken to the county jail and will be seen in front of a judge for his bond to be set.

Assisting agency was the Oquawka Police Department.

