Illinois reports 2,211 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths

COVID-19 in Illinois(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health Tuesday reported 2,211 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases and 19 more deaths.

The new deaths include a Rock Island County man in his 80s.

IDPH is now reporting a total of 1,343,988 cases and 22,066 deaths since the pandemic began.

As of Monday night, 2,074 people were reportedly hospitalized with the virus. Of those, 493 were in the intensive care unit and 262 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests was 3.3%, and the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity was 4%.

IDPH also reported that 9,450,418 COVID-19 vaccines had been administered statewide, and 4,145,711 people, 32.54% of the population, were fully vaccinated.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 72,613 doses, and 40,361 doses were reportedly administered stateside on Monday, IDPH reported.

