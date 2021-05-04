Iowa 80 Truck Stop to hold vaccine clinic next week

WALCOTT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa 80 Truck Stop will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic next week for those 18 and older.

Those wishing to get vaccinated can do so by going to the 3rd floor of the main building on the date and times below.

May 10: 2 - 4 p.m.

May 13: 5 - 8 p.m.

May 14: 5 - 8 p.m.

May 15: 5 - 8 p.m.

May 16: 5 - 8 p.m.

Officials say they will have the Pfizer vaccine and the Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccine.

You can make an appointment at this link. Walk-ins also welcomed.

