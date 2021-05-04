Iowa officials report 373 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 373 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths between 10:30 a.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.
Since the pandemic began, 365,993 people have tested positive for the virus and 5,959 people have died. The 14-day positivity rate was 4%, while the seven-day positivity rate was 4.2%.
As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday:
- Individuals tested: 1,717,165
- Individuals recovered: 349,005
- Cases per 100k: 11,600
- Individuals hospitalized: 195, 14 more than Monday
- Individuals in ICU: 48, three more than Monday
- Individuals on ventilator: 23
As of Monday afternoon, 2,390,239 COVID-19 vaccines - 2,300,798 to Iowans - had been administered statewide.
Officials also reported that 1,322,833 Iowans, 41.93% of the population, had received at least one vaccine dose, while 1,060,693 Iowans, 33.62% of the population, were fully vaccinated.
