Man charged after deputies find gun, meth in his car in Henderson County

HENDERSON Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A man has been arrested in Henderson County on multiple charges, including unlawful use of a weapon.

Officials with the Henderson County Sherriff’s office say on Saturday, May 1, at 3 a.m., a deputy pulled over a vehicle on US Rt. 34 at Stevenson Lake in the Village of Gulfport.

As a result of the traffic stop, officials say 40-year-old Keyst Heater, of Burlington, Iowa, was arrested. Officials say following a search of his vehicle they found an uncased gun underneath the driver’s seat and also found methamphetamine in a plastic container.

Heater is being charged with possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon and was also given a citation for a loud exhaust.

The deputy took Heater to the Henderson County Jail. He is being held on felony charges and will be seen in front of a judge for the bond to be set.

