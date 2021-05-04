Advertisement

New Caravel Autism Health

By Debbie McFadden
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Kailee Sherer Price, Clinic Director & Lead BCBA at Caravel Autism Health, joined PSL over Zoom to talk about the specialized services offered at a brand new facility in Davenport.

This new center for children on the autism spectrum opened last week. The Caravel Autism Health Center offers all kinds of support for families of children with autism. One of their most important programs, according to Kailee is starting treatment with families in early childhood. Watch the interview to learn more.

The Davenport location is the first Caravel Autism Health Center in Iowa and is offering support to any family in the Quad Cities. The center is credentialed with major insurance providers in both Illinois and Iowa, and is located at 5374 Eastern Avenue.

https://caravelautism.com/locations/davenport/ 5374 Eastern Avenue, Suite 600 / Davenport, IA 52807 /  563-200-7320

"Caravel Autism Health is celebrating the official launch of our new Davenport, Iowa location today. Watch this short...

Posted by Caravel Autism Health on Friday, April 30, 2021

