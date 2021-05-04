Advertisement

New health plan offered for Iowa employers through Mercy One

((Source: CNN))
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - A new health plan for self-funded employers is being offered in Iowa. Centivo, a new type of health plan which can cost less that traditional insurance, announced Tuesday that it will enter the Iowa market through a partnership with MercyOne health system.

According to a news release, self-funded employers will be able to offer an affordable health plan to their employees with no deductible, no coinsurance, free primary care coverage, and simple and predictable copays. The plan is available now for self-funded employers with a July 1, 2021 renewal date or later. The Incirca Health Network will offer personalized access to health care through the MercyOne Population Health Services Organization (PHSO) Partnered Provider Network.

“We are proud and excited to work with Iowa employers and their advisers via our new relationship with MercyOne and its Incirca Health Network,” said Ashok Subramanian, CEO of Centivo.

“Aligning MercyOne’s proven track record of building high value networks and population health programs with Centivo’s innovative health plan approach, digital expertise and member engagement abilities will come together to provide an opportunity to further reduce health care expenditures by partnering with Iowa employers and their employees,” said Derek Novak, President of MercyOne Population Health Services Organization.

Centivo and MercyOne will host a webinar on Tuesday, May 12, 2021 at 1p.m. entitled “A Reimagined Health Plan Experience for Iowa Businesses.” Registration information can be found here.

For more information, visit centivo.com. MercyOne system’s clinics, medical centers, hospitals and affiliates are located throughout the state of Iowa and beyond.

