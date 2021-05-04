QC Coalition to address rise in young patients being hospitalized with COVID-19

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - The QC Coalition will be holding a virtual meeting on Tuesday, May 4, to discuss younger patients being hospitalized with COVID-19.

The meeting is expected to begin at 3:30 p.m. TV6 will provide a livestream for that and you can watch it in the video player below once that has begun.

* Prior to the QC Coalition call, you will see national coverage from Local News Live.

