QC Coalition to address rise in young patients being hospitalized with COVID-19

The QC Coalition will be holding a virtual meeting on Tuesday, May 4, to discuss younger patients being hospitalized with COVID-19.
The QC Coalition will be holding a virtual meeting on Tuesday, May 4, to discuss younger patients being hospitalized with COVID-19. (File)(WVIR)
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - The QC Coalition will be holding a virtual meeting on Tuesday, May 4, to discuss younger patients being hospitalized with COVID-19.

The meeting is expected to begin at 3:30 p.m. TV6 will provide a livestream for that and you can watch it in the video player below once that has begun.

* Prior to the QC Coalition call, you will see national coverage from Local News Live.

